Festive runners and walkers take off from the starting line at the Drug Free Run at Owsley Trailhead at the Mount Emily Recreation Area on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Nearly 100 participants and volunteers showed up on a wet Saturday morning for a 10K, 5K or 1-mile trek through the fall foliage. The event was facilitated by Union County Safe Communities Coalition, a nonprofit that works toward creating safe, healthy and drug-free communities.
Barry Dew, dressed in a skeleton costume, leads a pack of runners during a 10k run at the Drug Free Run at Owsley Trailhead on Mt. Emily, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Nearly 100 participants and volunteers showed up on a wet Saturday morning to race in 10k, 5k, and one mile runs through the fall foliage. The event was facilitated by Union County Safe Communities Coalition, a non-profit organization that works towards creating safe, healthy and drug-free communities.
Austin Hawks and his child participate in the Drug Free Run 5K at Owsley Trailhead on Mount Emily, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Nearly 100 participants and volunteers showed up on a wet Saturday morning to race in 10k, 5k, and one mile runs through the fall foliage. The event was facilitated by Union County Safe Communities Coalition, a non-profit organization that works towards creating safe, healthy and drug-free communities.
