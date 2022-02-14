LA GRANDE — John Sibley Williams will headline the first Art Center East Writing Project of 2022 with a virtual presentation Wednesday, Feb. 16. The program, held via Zoom, begins at 7 p.m.
Williams is the author of nine poetry collections, including “Scale Model of a Country at Dawn” (Cider Press Review Poetry Award), “The Drowning House” (Elixir Press Poetry Award), “As One Fire Consumes Another” (Orison Poetry Prize), “Skin Memory” (Backwaters Prize, University of Nebraska Press) and “Summon” (Juxta-Prose Chapbook Prize).
His book “Sky Burial: New & Selected Poems” is forthcoming in translated form by the Portuguese press do lado esquerdo.
A 27-time Pushcart nominee, Williams is the winner of numerous awards, including the Wabash Prize for Poetry, Philip Booth Award, Phyllis Smart-Young Prize and Laux/Millar Prize. He serves as editor of The Inflectionist Review and founder of the Caesura Poetry Workshop series. Previous publishing credits include Best American Poetry, Yale Review, Verse Daily, North American Review, Prairie Schooner and TriQuarterly.
Williams has an MFA in creative writing from Rivier University and a master’s in book publishing from Portland State University. He is the head teacher of Caesura Poetry Workshop, a virtual workshop series, and also works as a poetry editor and book coach. He lives in Portland.
