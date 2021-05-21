ALL PARADES MUST END

From left, Trinity Heighes, Kylin Collman and Kaylee Rynearson watch the 2005 Ag-Timber Parade in La Grande. The 2021 parade commences at Friday, May 21, at 6 p.m. on D Street, Island City.

ISLAND CITY — The Ag-Timber Parade rolls along D Street in Island City starting at 6 p.m., Friday, May 21.

Oregon Women in Timber sponsor the evening parade, which celebrates the agricultural and timber industries and their contribution to our region.

Parade entries line up at 5 p.m. on D Street. Awards are given to entries for best agriculture, timber, commercial and grand marshal’s choice.

