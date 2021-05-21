ISLAND CITY — The Ag-Timber Parade rolls along D Street in Island City starting at 6 p.m., Friday, May 21.
Oregon Women in Timber sponsor the evening parade, which celebrates the agricultural and timber industries and their contribution to our region.
Parade entries line up at 5 p.m. on D Street. Awards are given to entries for best agriculture, timber, commercial and grand marshal’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.