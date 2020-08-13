Allan and Edytha “Eddie” Claudson were married Aug. 13, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Lakeview. They met in college and graduated in 1960, after which they each found high school teaching jobs in Richland. After three years they moved to Ontario, where Allan taught math at the junior high, high school and community college. Their two children were born in Ontario, then the family moved to La Grande. From 1975 to 2000 Allan and Eddie operated a business that evolved into Claudson’s Sew and Soak on Adams Avenue. Allan taught math at EOU all the while, retiring after 38 years as an educator. They will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with memories of many wonderful trips and fun camping over the years.
