LA GRANDE — The fall 2022 recipient of the city of La Grande's fall beautification award for a commercial property is Grande Ronde Retirement Residence.
With more than 50 deciduous and evergreen trees on its campus, Grande Ronde Retirement Residence, 1809 Gekeler Lane, "is an important part of La Grande’s community forest," stated a press release from the city’s Urban Forestry Division on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Trees and green spaces are important for human health. Besides the benefits of clean air quality and clean water, research shows that spending time among trees improves both mental and physical health. Interacting with trees, or just looking at trees, can reduce stress, lower blood pressure, improve mood, accelerate recovery from surgery or illness, increase energy level, strengthen the immune system and improve sleep. The efforts of the Grande Ronde Retirement Residence to plant, maintain and preserve trees improves the livability of the city and the lives of its residents.
“We use the grounds for activities like the annual Easter egg hunt and the summer barbecue,” said Melody Johnson, GRRR's executive director. “It’s a beautiful campus.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.