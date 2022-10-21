beautification award biz fall 2022
City of La Grande/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — The fall 2022 recipient of the city of La Grande's fall beautification award for a commercial property is Grande Ronde Retirement Residence.

With more than 50 deciduous and evergreen trees on its campus, Grande Ronde Retirement Residence, 1809 Gekeler Lane, "is an important part of La Grande’s community forest," stated a press release from the city’s Urban Forestry Division on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.