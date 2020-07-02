Anne Rodriguez of La Grande was born July 6, 1945. She was raised in La Grande and helped her parents, Angel and Ada Metsopulos, run Angel Grocery on Fir Street.
Anne became a teacher and taught different classes in her 30-plus years of teaching in Umatilla and Union counties. While teaching in Umatilla Country she met the love of her life. Together they have built their home in La Grande.
Now retired, she is doing the thing she loves: helping people in her community.
