LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library has a host of programs and activities planned for February. In addition to the variety of goings-on for all ages, highlights this month include a book signing by New York Times bestselling author Patricia Briggs on Friday, April 14, and the annual Earth Day Extravaganza put on by the Eastern Oregon University Chemistry Club on Thursday, April 20.
For children
Mondays and Wednesdays: Bright Beginnings, an activity for toddlers age 3 and younger, will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays in April at 10:15 a.m. in the Community Room. Text Olivia at 541-786-2259 to register.
Thursdays: The weekly Storytime is on Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Circle. Each gathering will include stories and a craft.
Tuesday, April 4: The Lego Club, open to children age 12 and younger, will meet on Tuesday, April 4, in the Community Room. Members are welcome to join at any time. The play and building sessions are held from 3-5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Registration is not required. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Thursday, April 20: The EOU Chemistry Club is returning for another Earth Day Extravaganza, a hands-on event for age 12 and younger. The event happens on Thursday, April 20, from 3-5 p.m. in the Community Room. The club will teach all about “the curious chemistry of amazing algae.”
Tuesday, April 25: April is Fair Housing Month. To celebrate, Cook Memorial Library is partnering with the Fair Housing Council of Oregon to host an afternoon storytime event for kids on Tuesday, April 25, beginning at 4 p.m. This event will include stories and a craft.
For teens
Wednesday, April 12: Teen iCraft will be held on Wednesday, April 12, from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Studio. At this month’s event, participants will learn to needle felt. This free activity is open to ages 12-18. Supplies are provided, and registration is not needed.
Wednesday, April 19: Teen Writing Circle in April will be held Wednesday, April 19, from 4-5 p.m. in the Studio. Ages 12-18 are invited to join the group and create characters, build worlds and share ideas. Supplies are provided, and registration is not required.
For adults
Friday, April 14: The Mystery Book Club for grown-ups will meet on Friday, April 14, at 1 p.m. in the Studio to discuss “The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra” by Vaseem Khan. The group gathers monthly on the second Friday, and new participants are welcome to join at any time.
Saturday, April 15: Self-Care Saturday for adults this month is on April 15 beginning at 1 p.m. Participants will create simple stress relievers. Registration is not required, and supplies will be provided free of charge.
For all
Saturday, April 8: Cinema Saturday will be held on Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m. in the Community Room. The film, “The Rose Maker,” is a French comedy. IMDB’s description is: “Eve Vernet was the largest rose grower. It is now on the verge of bankruptcy, on the verge of being bought out by a powerful competitor. In addition, Vera, her faithful secretary, employed three employees without any gardening skills.”
April 13 and April 27: A Dungeons & Dragons and gaming group meets on Thursdays, April 13 and April 27, at 3:30 p.m. in the Studio. This free activity is open to all ages. For information, call Ryan at the library at 541-962-1339.
Friday, April 14: New York Times bestselling author Patricia Briggs will be at the library at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14. She will do a brief Q&A and sign books. Attendees should bring their own books with them for signing. Briggs is the author of the Mercy Thompson urban fantasy series and the Alpha and Omega novels.
