LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library has a host of programs and activities planned for February. In addition to the variety of goings-on for all ages, highlights this month include a book signing by New York Times bestselling author Patricia Briggs on Friday, April 14, and the annual Earth Day Extravaganza put on by the Eastern Oregon University Chemistry Club on Thursday, April 20.

All library activities are free and held at Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande. To learn more, visit the library’s web, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest pages, call 541-962-1339 or stop by the library, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cook Memorial Library Garfield
Sunlight illuminates a cardboard cutout of Garfield at Cook Memorial Library, La Grande, on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
"Wild Sign" by Patricia Briggs - book cover

Patricia Briggs, New York Times bestselling author of the Mercy Thompson urban fantasy series and the Alpha and Omega novels, will be at Cook Memorial Library in La Grande on Friday, April 14, for a Q&A and book signing.
