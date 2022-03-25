ENTERPRISE — The last Fishtrap Fireside of the season will be available online beginning Friday, April 1.
The final episode of Fireside’s ninth season will feature readings from Fishtrap friends Ralph Swinehart and Ashley Tackett, plus special guest playwright E.M. “Ellen” Lewis, Fishtrap’s 2022 Writer-in-Residence.
Anyone anywhere can take in Fireside online at www.fishtrap.org and on Fishtrap’s YouTube Channel.
Fishtrap Fireside is a monthly reading series designed to feature diverse voices from local Wallowa County writers. Each month offers a fresh look at what people of the West are thinking about and writing down. The series runs from October to April and since the pandemic began has been a virtual event.
The April Fishtrap Fireside is sponsored by Stewart Jones Designs, a custom jewelry designer working in Wallowa County since 1999.
The readers
E.M. (Ellen) Lewis is Fishtrap’s 2022 Writer-in-Residence. Her numerous plays and operas have been produced around the world. An award-winning dramatist, teacher and opera librettist, Lewis lives in Oregon’s Willamette Valley on her family’s farm. More about her can be found on her website, www.emlewisplaywright.com.
Ralph Swinehart moved to Wallowa County in 1972 as part of the back-to-the-land movement and has spent the last 50 years developing his small farm, where he built his own barn, solar home and numerous outbuildings. Swinehart recently sold his sheep after raising them for 46 years and is still a part-time civil engineer, but he is working on becoming a full-time Luddite.
Ashley Tackett is a designer, developer and educator, and a self-described “country gal at heart.” Beauty, connection and growth are her guiding stars to a very engaging life. After a two-year stint living alongside snakes, steelhead and turkey in Imnaha, Tackett is presently carving out a life under the bright, warm sun of Mexico.
