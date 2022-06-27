Coffelt - Wild & Whimsical

This piece is from Nancy Coffelt's "Wild & Whimsical" exhibit at Art Center East, La Grande, which closes with an author talk and reception on Friday, July 1, 2022.

 Art Center East/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — Thanks to a grant from Oregon Humanities, Art Center East is now scheduling special talks with artists who are featured in the center’s galleries.

“We can educate the public about the artists we have in our space,” said Jenn Durr, gallery director.

The first featured Peter Clark, who talked about the pop-up exhibit #150mmchallenge.

“He told his story and the background of that international exhibit,” Durr said.

The next, set for Friday, July 1, features Nancy Coffelt. Her talk coincides with the closing reception of her show “Wild and Whimsical.”

The reception is from 6-8 p.m. Coffelt’s talk will start at 6:30 p.m.

These events are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.

“We really want the community to come in,” Durr said.

The talks offer a chance to hear about the artist’s background, and the process of how he or she creates art.

“I love to learn the way different artists create,” Durr said. “The what and why is super important.”

Coffelt, who is also a children’s book author and illustrator, is known for her whimsical and colorful oil pastel pieces. She now works with acrylic gouache and metal leaf on birch cradled boards.

After Coffelt, the next artist talk features Nicole Freshley on July 8, which is the opening reception for her show “Tideline to Alpine.”

