LA GRANDE — In celebration of Art Center East’s 45th anniversary this year, the organization has launched an annual Aspiring Artist Contest.
Each year in March, all aspiring artists ages 16 to 22 in ACE’s 10-county service area will be invited to submit designs for an ACE iron-on patch. The contest is open to residents of Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Wheeler, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties.
The winning design will become the year’s featured patch and the artist will receive an award. This year, designs must be submitted to ACE by Thursday, March 31. The winner will be announced April 1 at 5 p.m. on ACE’s online and social media platforms.
The iron-on patch will be sold in the ACE Gift Gallery at the art center, 1006 Penn Ave., and online. All proceeds from the patches will go toward ACE’s Youth Scholarship Fund. This fund provides youth up to 18 years of age with reduced-cost (50% off) classes and opportunities to engage in arts of all kinds (take-home art kits, music ensembles, etc.).
According to a press release, “Art Center East passionately supports youth artists and believes that fostering a love of the arts helps give youth not only creative joy but also the confidence and skills to invest back into their communities in the future.”
ACE will give four awards:
● Coulter Pinecone Award — Design is chosen as the annual Youth Scholarship ACE patch design; $100 gift certificate for ACE classes; $50 Sorbenots gift certificate; ACE merchandise package valued at $40; design posted on ACE social media and newsletter.
● Ponderosa Pinecone Awards — Three winners, whose designs will be posted on ACE social media and newsletter; $25 Sorbenots gift certificate.
● All Participants — Design archived on ACE’s website.
The deadline to submit artwork is March 31. Artwork requirements: design size of 8-1/2 inches square; image must be of a pinecone or pinecones and include the numerals 2022 and the name Art Center East.
Mediums can include crayon, marker, pen and ink, acrylics, oil paint, oil pastel, watercolor, colored pencils, scratchboard, collage, chalk pastel, digital art, photography, charcoal, encaustic, or mixed media. To submit in a medium not listed, inquire by sending an email to info@artcentereast.org.
