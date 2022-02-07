An exhibit of Sarah Bird’s “Tiny Fruits” still life oil paintings, including this piece, opened Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Art Center East, La Grande. Beginning Feb. 9, Bird is teaching a multi-session oil painting workshop at the center.
Art Center East/Contributed Photo
LA GRANDE — “Tiny Fruits,” an exhibit featuring a series of Sarah Bird’s oil paintings, opened Friday, Feb. 4 at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. The exhibit will run through March 26 in the center’s main gallery.
ACE is open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and masks are required.
The artist is leading a still life oil painting workshop at the art center, held on Wednesdays from Feb. 9 to March 2 from 4-6 p.m. This is a four-session oil painting technique class for all skill levels, beginners to advanced painters. Participants will make a small still life painting from start to finish using a traditional 19th-century style of painting. Using the pre-modern technique — finishing as you go — students will learn how to understand and overcome optical illusions when seeing, mixing and applying paint.
This technique will also allow you to improvise and change your compositions as you go along.
The cost is $110 for ACE members and $125 for non-members. All supplies are included.
