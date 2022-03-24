LA GRANDE — A free opening reception for Emergence, an exhibit showcasing artwork by Eastern Oregon University junior-year art majors and minors, will be conducted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave.
The exhibit’s featured artists will include Allyson Bates, Koedi Birmingham, Jessica Hitzman, Gretchen Litzlbeck, Alexis Lowe, Cira Mesubed, Erin Monagle and Corrina Stadler, according to an Art Center East press release.
“This group of students enjoys a shared academic experience, but the variety of their artistic processes and distinct creative interests allow for a group exhibition that celebrates individual expression. Through concentrated research, writing, and studio exploration, these junior-year students have each begun to develop a cohesive and focused body of work," the press release said.
Emergence will be on display at Art Center East, through April 30.
Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m.Wednesdays thru Fridays and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Exhibits can also be viewed online at artcentereast.org. Art Center East galleries are open to the public and admission is always free.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
