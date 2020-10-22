LA GRANDE — Cook Memorial Library in downtown La Grande has a new art instillation on display.
The library is again open to the public, but in limited capacity, and La Grande artist Theresa Henderson is displaying her fluid acrylic paintings in a show titled “Dreamscapes” through the end of 2020.
“We are delighted to have these beautiful paintings on display as we welcome patrons back into the building,” the library’s director, Kip Roberson, said in a press release.
Henderson’s paintings have been shown at Art Center East and were part of the center’s virtual gallery show called “Embrace the Unknown.”
