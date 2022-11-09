LA GRANDE — Art Center East is hosting a fundraiser in collaboration with the Wallowa Avalanche Center to raise funds for WAC’s avalanche prevention/education work and ACE’s Galleries Program. The fundraiser begins Tuesday, Nov. 15, and runs until Dec. 10.

The fundraiser is a raffle of 11 original works by local artist and avid outdoorsman Craig Canoy, who passed away in 2020. Canoy bequeathed his art collection to ACE for the organization to use for fundraising purposes.

