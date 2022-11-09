Craig Canoy, a local artist and avid outdoorsman who passed away in 2020, bequeathed his art collection to La Grande's Art Center East for the organization to use for fundraising purposes. ACE and the Wallowa Avalanche Center are holding a funraising raffle of 11 of Canoy's artworks from Nov. 15 to Dec. 10, 2022.
LA GRANDE — Art Center East is hosting a fundraiser in collaboration with the Wallowa Avalanche Center to raise funds for WAC’s avalanche prevention/education work and ACE’s Galleries Program. The fundraiser begins Tuesday, Nov. 15, and runs until Dec. 10.
The fundraiser is a raffle of 11 original works by local artist and avid outdoorsman Craig Canoy, who passed away in 2020. Canoy bequeathed his art collection to ACE for the organization to use for fundraising purposes.
Many of the beautiful pieces in Craig’s collection are his own work and many depict winter outdoor activities, environments and landscapes in our region. Raffle pieces from this collection can be viewed online at ww.artcentereast.org/fundraiser. These pieces have a combined value of more than $3,000.
Raffle tickets are $20 per ticket or $100 for six tickets. The 11 winning tickets will be drawn Dec. 10 during one of ACE’s December Sip and Shop Saturdays. The first winner will have first choice from the artwork. As the subsequent winners are drawn, each will select their choice.
Purchase tickets at www.artcentereast.org/fundraiser, by calling 541-624-2800 or in person at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. The center is open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
