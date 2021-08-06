Hailey Deann DeHart and Mathew Riley Baker have announced their engagement to be married.
A 2018 graduate of La Grande High School, the prospective groom works at Northwood Manufacturing and will be attending WyoTech in October 2021.
The bride-to-be is a 2020 graduate of La Grande High School. She is currently working three jobs to help pay for Mathew’s education.
When Mathew finishes school at WyoTech, the couple will set a wedding date and Hailey plans to pursue her career in teaching.
Hailey and Mathew’s long-term goal is to stay married as long at Mathew’s parents, Justin and Jamie Baker, of La Grande, who will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Aug. 10, and his grandparents, Lloyd and Nita Baker, who were married 50 years ago, on Aug. 7, 1971.
