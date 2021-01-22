LA GRANDE — The American Red Cross holds its next blood drive in La Grande next week at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane.
Each unit of donated blood can save three lives, according to information from the blood drive’s coordinators, Linda and Sheldon Strand.
In 2020, local blood drives collected 643 units of blood, providing blood for nearly 2,000 people.
Successful blood drives amid the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic have been made possible by the Red Cross providing extra staff and by many local volunteers working in the background to support donors.
“It is no small thing to take temperatures (and) register or escort donors,” stated the Strands. “And don’t forget the people doing set-up and clean-up.”
The blood drive is noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Linda Strand at 541-963-4261 or go to www.redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross also offers a digital donor card via its blood donor app through which appointments can be made. The app also tracks lifetime donations and allows a donor to follow his or her donation on its way to a hospital.
