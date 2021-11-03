ELGIN — A new booster group for Elgin High School’s FFA chapter will conduct a fundraising dinner and auction on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The Elgin FFA Alumni and Supporters event will start at 6 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center. Money raised at the event will be used by the FFA booster group to create a scholarships for current members of EHS’s FFA chapter. Elgin High School’s FFA chapter has 65 members.
Tickets for the dinner and auction are $20 if purchased in advance and $23 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, call Elgin High School at 541-437-2021 or contact a member of EHS’s FFA chapter.
Items will sold at the auction will include a one-day guided fishing trip in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Astoria and about 30 to 40 sheets of 4-by-8-foot plywood donated by Boise Cascade, according to Daniel Bolen, EHS’s FFA adviser.
Dinner will be provided by Billy Bob’s Butcher Shop of Elgin and served by members of EHS’s FFA chapter.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.