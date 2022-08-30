Mangoes are native to India where they are known as “the king of fruit.” They are the most popular fruit in the world. Mangoes are an important ingredient in dishes as varied as curries, chutneys, and tropical fruit salads. They can be eaten raw, pickled, dried, or cooked or liquified in your favorite smoothie. Mangoes peeled with a stick handle are popular street food.
You can either eat raw and ripe mangoes, or use mango powder, which is made from green (unripe) mangoes. The powder is used as a souring agent and is preferred to lemons and tamarinds because of its longer shelf life. The powder is added to food dishes, primarily vegetarian, right before serving so that it’s noticeable flavor brightens the taste of the dish you’re serving.
Mango’s botanical name is Mangifera indica, and its family name is Anacardiaceae.
Mango facts
• Mango is related to cashews and pistachios.
• The paisley pattern, invented in India, is based on the shape of the mango.
• Most of the mangoes we buy here are grown in Ecuador, Haiti, Brazil, Peru, Mexico or Guatemala.
• Ripen mangoes in a paper bag. Adding an apple speeds the process. Press lightly to check ripeness; a ripe mango will yield slightly under your touch.
• Put only ripe mangoes in the refrigerator. Chilling them slows or stops the ripening process. Fully ripe mangoes will hold their ripeness and be good eating for several days.
• Mangoes spread by seed throughout Asia and the Middle East and as far as Africa and South America. Mangoes grow well in Hawaii.
• Buddha was said to meditate under the shade of a Mango tree.
As a chutney, mangoes add spicey-ness and enhance meat dishes.
You don’t have to make your own chutney. There is very good chutney available at Asian grocery stores or gourmet markets such as Trader Joe’s. The best chutney is Sun Brand Major Grey’s chutney. Serve it on a plate next to rice and a chicken dish.
If you have extra mangoes, onion, garlic, and ginger, here’s an easy recipe for a good chutney relish to solve your craving for Indian food:
3 cups diced ripe mangoes
1/2 cup fine-dice red or any onion
1/3 cups golden raisins
1/3 cup brown sugar
5 Tbsp fine-minced garlic
3 Tbsp fine-minced ginger root
1/4 tsp salt
1/8 tsp red pepper flakes
Combine all ingredients in medium saucepan. Set over medium heat, and cook, covered for 30 minutes. Store in a sealed container.
Prep time 10 minutes
Cook time 30 minutes
Have a delicious and fun time enjoying mangoes, a favorite the world over.
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.
