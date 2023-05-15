There are quite a few black walnut trees growing throughout Union and Baker counties. Not as many as there are in the Midwest, but still a significant amount. They are attractive trees. My neighbors planted a black walnut tree in their front yard by choice.
Black walnut trees grow large enough to produce nuts in five to 10 years. It is one of the last trees to leaf out in spring, yet one of the first to drop its leaves in the fall. The leaves drop before the nuts fall.
Black walnut and butternut trees contain a toxin called juglone in their roots, leaves and husks that encase the fruit. Juglone prevents some plants from growing within the tree’s root zone.
Plants such as lilacs, tomatoes, potatoes, apples, pears, berries and rhododendrons will start out growing well. As soon as their roots grow deeper and contact is made with the walnut’s root system they decline and start to die.
The juglone toxin is a powerful herbicide. This is the downside of planting the attractive black walnut tree in your yard. Tomatoes and potatoes are especially susceptible to the toxin and can wilt overnight.
Using mulch from black walnut trees may also damage plants. Use caution when using “free” mulch left from tree trimming or removal operations.
Black walnut fruit has a very hard shell. It’s very much worth while to harvest the walnuts, remove the hulls, and dry and crack them. They have a strong pleasant flavor which enhances cake, cookies, and banana bread.
Wendy Schmidt has been a Master Gardener since 1997. She lives in La Grande.
