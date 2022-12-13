If you want a change of pace from coffee or tea, you could try Yerba maté. It has the strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the joy of chocolate.
Maté is the dried or roasted leaves of Ilex paraguariensis. It is the hot or cold beverage of choice in South America. It’s served in a gourd called a calabash with a metal tube that has a strainer on the bottom to filter out pieces of leaves.
Fill the bottom third of the gourd with dried or roasted leaves prior to adding hot water. You can get similar results using a French press. Yerba maté is often served with burnt sugar, lemon juice, or milk. The leaves can be topped up several times with hot water before they need to be discarded and replaced.
When you try Yerba maté, start slowly and make sure it cools a bit before drinking it. Limit maté if pregnant. Too many cups may lead to a headache or migraine from the caffeine.
Yerba maté is of the genus Ilex, which is all the hollies. Tea is of the genus Camellia. Both beverages are made from the leaves of perennial shrubs steeped in hot water.
The different teas are all made from leaves of Camellia sinensis. The difference in flavors of white, green, oolong, and black tea is due to the different ways that each type of tea is processed. White tea is the least processed. More processed are green tea, oolong and black (the most processed, being roasted and fermented).
Tea contains tannins and polyphenols (antioxidants), and varying amounts of caffeine. Flavonoids in tea are good for the heart and interfere with the growth of various cancers.
Tea and Yerba maté both have definite health benefits. If you’d like a change of pace with an equally healthy hot beverage this winter, give Yerba maté a try. You may end up adding it to your cupboard for variety.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.