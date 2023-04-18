Moonflower — Ipomoea alba — is a vining, night-blooming plant related to morning glories. It’s hardy in zones 9-11, so if you grow a moonflower and it drops seed, it won’t come up the next year from the seeds it has dropped. Also it won’t winter over.

Moonflower is a useful ornamental vine, as its fragrant flowers are white, and they bloom only at night. Devote a small area of your garden to night-blooming flowers.

Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.

