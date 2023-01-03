Wendy Schmidt column mug.jpg

Schmidt

Groceries have a shelf life, animals have a life span and humans have a life expectancy. We always hope we can squeeze more out of it than we are promised. (It isn’t ever going to happen, but that is what hope is all about). Sometimes there are miracles. ...

The truth is that a dog’s lifespan is much shorter than a human’s.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.