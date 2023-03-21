It is snowing again today; we could call it capricious or playful weather. ... Soon it will officially be spring. Snowdrops have bloomed and pussywillows are blooming now, but there are a lot of different flowers to look forward to as they seem to line up and take their turns.

Florists have forced a lot of daffodils and hyacinths to bloom early for our pleasure. The sight and fragrance of the early blooms have helped relieve some of the “winter blues.”

Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.

