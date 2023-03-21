It is snowing again today; we could call it capricious or playful weather. ... Soon it will officially be spring. Snowdrops have bloomed and pussywillows are blooming now, but there are a lot of different flowers to look forward to as they seem to line up and take their turns.
Florists have forced a lot of daffodils and hyacinths to bloom early for our pleasure. The sight and fragrance of the early blooms have helped relieve some of the “winter blues.”
Seasonal Affective Depressive Disorder (SADD) is a real syndrome affecting a large percentage of our population. It is a depression caused by long hours of darkness and a serious lack of adequate natural sunlight.
Luckily, there’s a way to lessen SADD’s impact. Replace as many of the lightbulbs in your house as you can with ones that are full-spectrum (full spectrum lights mimic sunlight and will compensate for the sunlight that you have lost due to winter’s short days).
Concentrate on replacing the lightbulbs first in areas of your home or shop where you spend most of your time. Also supplement your diet with additional vitamin D — the “sunshine vitamin” — since you don’t make enough of your own in the dead of winter.
The big plus for changing to full-spectrum lighting in your home is that your houseplants will also do better.
Garden Chores
• Peruse garden catalogs, nurseries and seed racks for items you would like to grow this season. Try one new thing, just for kicks.
• Start onion seeds indoors now.
• Begin pruning fruit trees. Do apples and pears first.
• You can begin sowing sweet peas, larkspur and snapdragons where they are to grow.
• Now is the time to apply dormant sprays.
• Sow peas, lettuce, spinach and radish for early harvests.
• Apply all-purpose fertilizer where you planted bulbs. A light application of 13-13-13 will work nicely.
• Cut back ornamental grasses.
• Top the peony bed with fresh chicken manure.
• Vernal equinox occurs about March 21.
• Make yourself a notebook to keep track of your garden activities.
• Save the empty packets from the seeds you have planted for your records. They often have a picture, so you know what to expect.
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.
