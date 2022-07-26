Jerusalem artichokes are not artichokes at all. Helianthus tuberosa, also known as sunchokes, sun root, earth apple, or wild sunflower, are part of the asteraceae, (aster, or composite) family. They were one of the staple foods for Native Americans of the Midwest, very valuable toward the end of winter when other foods had run out, and before new growth started in the spring.

Sunchokes can be eaten raw, or cooked and stir-fried. Raw, they taste similar to water chestnuts. Cooked, they’re similar to artichokes. They are high in carbs, so need to be avoided if you’re on a keto diet. Containing high amounts of inulin instead of starch (which converts to fructose, not sucrose, in the digestive tract, making it better for diabetics) they keep glucose levels stable and help lower blood pressure.

Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.

