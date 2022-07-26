Jerusalem artichokes are not artichokes at all. Helianthus tuberosa, also known as sunchokes, sun root, earth apple, or wild sunflower, are part of the asteraceae, (aster, or composite) family. They were one of the staple foods for Native Americans of the Midwest, very valuable toward the end of winter when other foods had run out, and before new growth started in the spring.
Sunchokes can be eaten raw, or cooked and stir-fried. Raw, they taste similar to water chestnuts. Cooked, they’re similar to artichokes. They are high in carbs, so need to be avoided if you’re on a keto diet. Containing high amounts of inulin instead of starch (which converts to fructose, not sucrose, in the digestive tract, making it better for diabetics) they keep glucose levels stable and help lower blood pressure.
There are at least 52 varieties of sunflower. Most of them are annuals and all are edible. You can batter and deep-fry the flower buds, harvest the seeds or leave them to be harvested by birds.
Livestock, especially chickens and horses, benefit from eating sunflower seeds. This should be a supplement, not 100% of the animal’s diet. The oil improves the quality of fur and feathers.
Sunchokes are 4 feet to 9 feet tall. Not all sunflowers are so tall. There are dwarf varieties which are good candidates for container-growing. To have a continuous supply of sunflowers blooming, practice succession planting (planting a few seeds every week or so). By late July or the first week of August, stop planting additional sunflowers. We sometimes get an early frost. In case our frosts are late, it is worth taking a chance on later planting.
Sunchokes are perennial, but “mammoth,” “Helianthus annuus” (the common sunflower), “H. debilis” (cucumber leaf sunflower) are annuals especially attractive to bees.
You don’t need a real garden to grow sunflowers. Growing is fine in a pot with good drainage. Container growing is the only sure way of controlling the invasive nature of sunchokes. But, I’m not sure if being invaded by sunchokes would be a bad thing, considering they are a good food source.
Plant a sunflower room for a small child by planting tall sunflowers (“mammoth” variety or sunchokes) around the perimeter of a large flowerbed. Seeds should be 12 to 18 inches apart and 1 to 2 inches deep. The soil should have good drainage and be given at least 1 inch of water per week.
Sunflowers add depth and height to your landscape by planting them as a screen at the back of your flowerbeds. Although sunflowers also occur in blue and pink to red, the yellow varieties seem to exude the happiest vibes.
Joyful gardening and thanks for reading!
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.
