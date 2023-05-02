If you’ve ever done much traveling by the Oregon Coast in spring, it’s hard not to notice skunk cabbage growing and blooming in swampy/boggy areas.
It’s one of the first plants to bloom, sometimes as early as February, but more commonly in March. This year everything was late and in mid-April it was finally blooming near Tillamook.
Skunk cabbage is a native wildflower, Simplocarpus foetidus. On the West Coast it’s yellow, and on the East Coast it is brown.
Skunk cabbage has a distinct skunk-like odor that pervades the air of the entire area. The odor can come from the blossoms or from a leaf if you crush it.
The leaves are enormous and resemble Swiss chard. It is toxic, though, except leaves that are uncurled.
Symptoms of toxicity to skunk cabbage are:
1. Burning and swelling of lips, tongue and throat.
2. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea may also occur.
Skunk cabbage is also a medicinal plant, useful in treating infestation of worms, ringworm, and scabies.
It is used to stimulate the digestive system and to treat excessive hemorrhage, anxiety, skin sores, anxiety, snake bites, cancer, fluid retention, splinters, swelling and wounds.
Native Americans used it to treat coughs and headaches.
Skunk cabbage has a remarkable ability to produce heat, which allows it to emerge from frozen ground.
This year there’s a remarkable number of blooms. I had never seen it so prolific. You can enjoy its amazing leaves and bloom for a while yet. You can’t get too chummy with it unless you are equipped with nice, watertight boots as it loves its boggy environment.
Wendy Schmidt has been a master gardener since 1997. Her volunteer hours are served by writing garden columns. She lives in La Grande.
