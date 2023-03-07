In late spring or early summer the elderberries will start blooming. They grow in the form of a tall shrub with many stems. In other words, the elderberry forms its own thicket by putting up offshoot stems, rather like the habit of wild plum or wild hazelnuts.

The place I first noticed elderberry growing was all throughout the Oregon Coast Range. These are some of the first plants to grow in the devastated areas after the big “Tillamook Burn” forest fires way before I was born. The series of fires happened in the first half of the 20th century.

Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.

