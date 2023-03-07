In late spring or early summer the elderberries will start blooming. They grow in the form of a tall shrub with many stems. In other words, the elderberry forms its own thicket by putting up offshoot stems, rather like the habit of wild plum or wild hazelnuts.
The place I first noticed elderberry growing was all throughout the Oregon Coast Range. These are some of the first plants to grow in the devastated areas after the big “Tillamook Burn” forest fires way before I was born. The series of fires happened in the first half of the 20th century.
The native elderberry is blue. The Breck seed and bulb company offers seven varieties of blue elderberries. There is also a red elderberry that has toxic seeds. It also grows in Oregon. I’ve noticed it more near the coast. My grandmother said it was edible, but I think she only used the juice to make jelly (not the seeds).
The elderberry blooms in a large almost umbrella-shaped cluster. The blossoms are fragrant and can be used in muffins and pancakes. The berries ripen in the fall and are used for syrup, jelly or pie.
There is an inn in the coast range called Elderberry Inn where they have been known for their pies.
Elderberries are known as a medicinal plant with many health benefits. They can help cure sore throats and lung congestion, help vision and build immunity. The berries contain vitamins A, C and B6, which fights depression. It’s a whole drugstore full of medicine. It is also anti-inflammatory.
The wood is easily hollowed out, and it’s a soft wood. The hollow wood has been used since olden times to blow air into a fire to stoke it.
There are many elderberry recipes on the internet. I bought the syrup at a health food store very recently and it helped cure the illness that was prevalent a month or so ago when many in La Grande fell ill. Some people take the syrup several times weekly as a winter preventive routine.
Elderberry syrup is a helpful friend in a well-stocked medicine chest. If you want an elderberry in your landscape, it is readily available at many nurseries. Just bear in mind that it is large and will form a thicket. It’s best use is in the country as it won’t do well on a tiny lot in town.
Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.
