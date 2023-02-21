This time of year you can see dried weeds in fields, vacant lots and country roadsides.

I was never one to make winter bouquets, mostly calling them “dust collectors.” I have mellowed a bit after noticing the very intricate geometric patterns developed by some of them. The Queen Anne’s lace, for example, is like a million little starbursts on each blossom.

Wendy Schmidt is a longtime gardener. She lives in La Grande.

