GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
KRUSE: Kacey McKenzie Kruse, April 6, 2021, daughter of Breanna McKensi Kruse and McKenzie Dale Kruse of La Grande. Grandparents are Shane Rogers, Christa Rogers, Justin Kruse and Shelly Kruse.
PARKER: Molly May Parker, March 29, 2021, daughter of Scout Shontel Parker and James Coy Parker of Summerville.
STOUDER: Indiana Elizabeth Marie Stouder, March 26, 2021, daughter of Mellisa Free-Stouder and Brian Stouder of La Grande.
WOLFER: Kiley Ann May Wolfer, April 9, 2021, daughter of Tiffany Marie Wolfer and Michael Jacob Wolfer of La Grande. Grandparents are Dawn and Brent Brotherton and Cheri and Evan Stricker.
OUT-OF-TOWN BIRTHS
LUNDY: Addison Denise Lundy, March 30,, 2021, daughter of Jamie Beaudoin and Andrew Lundy of Nashville, Tennesee, and formerly of La Grande. Grandparents are Jeri and Rob Barnes of La Grande, Christina Webb of Ohio and Jack Beaudoin of Ohio. Great-grandparents are Ross and Shirley Vanderzanden of La Grande and Jim and Judy Lundy formerly of La Grande.
