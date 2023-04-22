GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL, La Grande
CHRISTENSEN: Mason Carl Christensen, born March 22, 2023, to Melissa Christensen and Brendan Christensen, of La Grande. Grandparents are Dana and Jan Christensen, Russell and Jeri Devitt, and Marianne Fullmer.
GONZALEZ: Milo James Gonzalez, born April 5, 2023, to Madalyn Lee Welberg and Donovan James Gonzalez, of La Grande. Grandparents are Melissa Welberg and Gary Welberg.
GREINER: Cade Augustus Greiner, born April 8, 2023, to Briana Tanaka Greiner and Michael Joseph Greiner, of La Grande. Grandparents are Ann and John Tanaka and Sue and Gary Greiner.
HORST: Jackson Dean Horst, born April 7, 2023, to Leah M. Puckett and Joseph J. Horst Sr., of La Grande.
JOHNSON: Boaz Asher Johnson, born April 6, 2023, to Kinner Jilbas and Balson Johnson, of La Grande.
REYNOLDS: Aurora Marie Reynolds, born March 29, 2023, to Kattrina Marie Ruffner and Austin Cameron Reynolds, of La Grande. Grandparents are Shawntell Seelean, Dan Seelean, Kassie Reynolds and Aaron Reynolds.
SMITH: Olive Rose Smith, born April 7, 2023, to Stephanie Lynn Tarziau and Dax Allen Smith, of Cove. Grandparents are Peter and Dawn Tarziau, Trudy and Neal Briersie, and Dennis and Valerie Smith.
STONE: Stetson Reid Stone, born April 11, 2023, to Jamie Marie Stone and Dallas Reid Stone, of La Grande. Grandparents are Kelli and Dwayne Craft, Todd Stone, Tami Goddard and Jesse Lovell.
WHITBY: Stockton Chandler Whitby, born April 12, 2023, to Chandler Whitby and Zachary Whitby, of La Grande.
