GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL, LA GRANDE

COLLMAN: James Marshall Collman, born April 9, 2022, to Rachel Danielle Collman and Casey Lynn Collman, of La Grande. Grandparent are James and Gabrielle Leal and Monty and Beverly Collman.

MOSCHKAU: Taelin Ronald Moschkau, born April 4, 2022, to Reyna Moschkau and Craig Moschkau, of La Grande.

WARREN: Jaxon Riley David Warren, born April 11, 2022, to Brooke Ashley Larsen and Jared Ryan Warren, of La Grande.

WATSON: Ronnie Andrew Watson, born April 8, 2022, to Truvy Jean Watson, of La Grande. Grandparents are Samie and Phillip Watson.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.