GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
BALES: To Krista Rose Bales and Christopher John Bales, of La Grande, a son, Isaac John Bales, 8 pounds, March 12 at 8:56 a.m. Grandparents are John and Angie Shurtleff and John and Tanna Bales.
COMPTON: To Ranelle Elise Compton and Kit Nathan Compton, of La Grande, a daughter, Juniper Asher Compton, 7 pounds 8 ounces, March 17 at 8:16 a.m.
CROY: To Hannah Joelle Croy and Kevin Matthew Mitts, of La Grande, a daughter, Miah Tracy Mitts Croy, 6 pounds 2 ounces, March 18 at 7:48 p.m.
MARTIN: To Sandra Lucille Martin and Dillon Mathew Martin, of La Grande, a son, Dash Angel Martin, 6 pounds 13 ounces, March 15 at 2:57 p.m. Grandparents are Robert and Cindy Kohler, Kevin Kunzler, and Renee and Raul Rios.
VANCE: To Janice Marie Vance and Jesse James Vance, of La Grande, a daughter, Serenity Ann Myrna Vance, 7 pounds, March 21 at 8:26 p.m.
