GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
MAHLER: Raelynn Marie Mahler, Aug. 4, 2021, daughter of Kayla Mahler and David Mahler, of La Grande.
McCONNELL: Kannon Adam McConnell, Aug. 2, 2021, son of Heather Thornton and Jeff McConnell, of La Grande. Grandparents are Shannon Thornton, Adam Thornton, Richard McConnell, Mary Morehouse and Robert Morehouse.
NICE: Bridger Nice, Aug. 2, 2021, son of Alexia Nice and Tyler Nice, of La Grande. Grandparents are Sunnie Prince, Nick Tanzey, Andrea and Tony Gross, Jeff and Lisa Nice, Patricia Smith, Larry and Claudine Nice, and J.R. and Lana Arnold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.