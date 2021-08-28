GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL

CALEY: Maverick Archer Cruise Caley, Aug. 13, 2021, son of Melissa Kropf and Taylor Caley, of La Grande. Grandparents are James and Lynette Kropf.

DIXON: Rowan Adelaida Dixon, Aug. 19, 2021, daughter of Meghan Anne Dixon and Trenton Lee Dixon, of Union. Grandparents are Lance and Suzi Dixon and Paul and Jennifer McDonough.

HUELTER: Holly Lynn Huelter, Aug. 10, 2021, daughter of Katelyn Laine Huelter and Nicholas Alvin Huelter, of Union. Grandparents are Brad and Jeanne Trisler and Chris and Donna Huelter.

WEBER: Beaux Weber, Aug. 18, 2021, son of Shelby Weber and Joshua Weber, of La Grande.

WHITCOMB: Landrey Darlene Whitcomb, Aug. 13, 2021, daughter of Courtney Whitcomb and Bud Whitcomb Jr., of La Grande. Grandparents are Michael and Darlene Key and Rick and Barb Whitcomb.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.