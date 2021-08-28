Birth announcements: Aug. 28, 2021 Aug 28, 2021 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GRANDE RONDE HOSPITALCALEY: Maverick Archer Cruise Caley, Aug. 13, 2021, son of Melissa Kropf and Taylor Caley, of La Grande. Grandparents are James and Lynette Kropf.DIXON: Rowan Adelaida Dixon, Aug. 19, 2021, daughter of Meghan Anne Dixon and Trenton Lee Dixon, of Union. Grandparents are Lance and Suzi Dixon and Paul and Jennifer McDonough.HUELTER: Holly Lynn Huelter, Aug. 10, 2021, daughter of Katelyn Laine Huelter and Nicholas Alvin Huelter, of Union. Grandparents are Brad and Jeanne Trisler and Chris and Donna Huelter.WEBER: Beaux Weber, Aug. 18, 2021, son of Shelby Weber and Joshua Weber, of La Grande.WHITCOMB: Landrey Darlene Whitcomb, Aug. 13, 2021, daughter of Courtney Whitcomb and Bud Whitcomb Jr., of La Grande. Grandparents are Michael and Darlene Key and Rick and Barb Whitcomb. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Doja Cat: I'm more cautious on social media +2 ‘Evil’ Star Katja Herbers Promises a ‘Hell of a Lot of Fun’ Silent Episode David Duchovny reveals scientologists tried to recruit him Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.