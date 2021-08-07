GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
COUCH: Eila Grace Couch, July 26, 2021, daughter of Stephanie Couch and Kyle Couch, of La Grande. Grandparents are Steven and Dixie Stonebreaker, Kelly and Tammy Couch, and Barbara and Lance Hart.
MORINVILLE: Markus Morinville, July 23, 2021, son of Bree Alexis Morinville and Theo Sinclare Morinville, of La Grande.
PHILLIPS: Harper Marie Lynn Phillips, July 23, 2021, daughter of Amanda Nicole Catherine Phillips and Franklin Edward Phillips, of La Grande.
