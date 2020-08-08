GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
ALDRICH: To Amy Christine Aldrich, of La Grande, a son, Axton Navarro Aldrich, Aug. 1 at 8:01 p.m. Grandparents are Randy Aldrich and Sally Aldrich.
ALLEN: To Kiana Rileigh Ray Allen and Levi Kean Allen, of Haines, a daughter, Tatum Ray June Allen, July 7 at 11:23 p.m. Grandparents are Brad and June Allen and Gary and Lena Wight.
AMY: To Samantha Dawn Amy and Anthony Joseph Amy, of Cove, a daughter, Karmyn Dawn Amy, July 23 at 1:38 p.m.
BROUN: To Neki Sha Broun and James Dougles Broun, of La Grande, a son, Bailey Broun, July 30 at 5:58 a.m. Grandparents are Gary Krantz Jr., Shontel Krantz, Amber Krantz, Joyce Broun, Kim Broun and James “Jack” Broun.
GALINDO: To Sara Galindo and Brian Galindo, of La Grande, a son, Cody Galindo, July 31 at 6:22 p.m. Grandparents are Calvin and Melissa Huitt.
HUFF: To Yvonne Jennifer Stein and Jacob Thomas Huff, of Halfway, a son, Weston Gene Huff, July 30 at 2:14 p.m. Grandparents are David and Nancy Stein and Tom and Melody Huff.
SIMMONS: To Jessie Simmons and Chance Simmons, of La Grande, a daughter, Delaney Ann Simmons, July 29 at 8:23 a.m.
WEBER-GIESE: To Elizabeth Andrea Weber and Shane Darrell Giese, of La Grande, a daughter, Kambri Estelle Weber-Giese, July 22 at 8:56 p.m. Grandparents are David and Chris Giese and Donald and Margaret Weber.
