Birth announcements: Dec. 11, 2021

GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL

BENNETT: Henry Glen Bennett, born Nov. 23, 2021, to Marie Christine Bennett and Christian Glen Bennett, of Elgin. Grandparents are Doug and Diane Dalton and Larry and Diana Bennett.

BRADEN: Madelyn Anne Braden, born Nov. 23, 2021, to Vanessa Renae Braden and Landon Lee Braden, of La Grande. Grandparents are Phyllis and Wallace Johnson, Larry Braden, and Lee and David Manuel.

QUINN: Molly Quinn, born Nov. 30, 2021, to Keri Ann Quinn and Charles David Quinn, of La Grande. Grandparents are Dale and Susan Urbanski and David and Joyce Quinn.

SPAIN: Weston King Spain, born Nov. 16, 2021, to Karisa Eve Marston and Frederick King Spain, of La Grande. Grandparents are Pam and King Spain, Michelle Watson, Douglas Watson and George Marston.
