GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
AMIN: To Callie Marie Goodman and Ihab Wagdi Amin Tadros, of Union, a son, Ian William Amin, Dec. 3 at 3:42 a.m. Grandparents are Kathy and Roger Goodman and Nancy and Wagdi Tadros.
AULT: To Bailey Ault and Jonathan Ault, of La Grande, a son, Rhett Aaron Ault, Nov. 24 at 4:06 a.m.
DILLAVOU: To Rachael Dillavou and Shane Dillavou, of La Grande, a son, Kellen David Dillavou, Dec. 2 at 6:28 a.m. Grandparents are Laura and Noel Livingston and Linda and Gary Dillavou.
JONES: To Vanessa Durfee and Troy Jones, of La Grande, a daughter, Addison Nichole, Nov. 12 at 10:49 p.m.
KUNZLER: To Sydney Hope Kunzler and Rodrick Warren Fuller-Smith Jr., of La Grande, a son, Corbyn Kunzler, Nov. 24 at 1:05 a.m. Grandparents are Kevin Kunzler, Ilean Fuller and Rodrick Smith Sr.
MOREHEAD: To Megan Michelle Morehead and Ryan Paul Morehead, of Elgin, a son, Chance Michael Morehead, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. Grandparents are Sandra and Mike Morehead and Gail and Dave Kimberling.
STONE: To Jamie Marie Stone and Dallas Reid Stone, of La Grande, a son, Cashus Eugene Stone, Dec. 3 at 4:30 a.m. Grandparents are Kelli and Dwayne Craft, Jesse Lovell, Tami Goddard and Todd Stone.
WHEELER: To Kylie Wheeler and Ron Wheeler, of La Grande, a daughter, Brynn Wheeler, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.
