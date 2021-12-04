GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL

COMBE: Axel Henry Combe, born Nov. 6, 2021, to Emma Stockhoff Combe and Kyle Combe, of Summerville. Grandparents are Joe and Laura Combe and Hank and Val Stockhoff.

MEIER: Rowdy Meier, born Nov. 9, 2021, to Marlee Meier and Josh Meier, of La Grande. Grandparents are Lisa and Jeff Nice, Bob and Donna Kennon, Ramona Meier and Tom Meier.

RASMUSSEN: Ryder Thomas Rasmussen, born Nov. 15, 2021, to Gina Vermillion and Ian Rasmussen, of La Grande.

ROBERTSON: Hannah Robertson, born Nov. 16, 2021, to Crystina Dawn Fellows and Cody Lee Robertson, of La Grande.

VanARSDALE: Kaden Charles Dean VanArsdale, born Nov. 1, 2021, to Hailey VanArsdale, of La Grande.

WRIGHT: Ivy Rose Wright, born Nov. 8, 2021, to Haley Marie Wright and Chad Matthew Wright, of La Grande. Grandparents are Sherri Johnson, Jesse Johnson, Jill Macy and Sean Macy.

