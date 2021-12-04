Birth announcements: Dec. 4, 2021 Dec 4, 2021 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GRANDE RONDE HOSPITALCOMBE: Axel Henry Combe, born Nov. 6, 2021, to Emma Stockhoff Combe and Kyle Combe, of Summerville. Grandparents are Joe and Laura Combe and Hank and Val Stockhoff.MEIER: Rowdy Meier, born Nov. 9, 2021, to Marlee Meier and Josh Meier, of La Grande. Grandparents are Lisa and Jeff Nice, Bob and Donna Kennon, Ramona Meier and Tom Meier.RASMUSSEN: Ryder Thomas Rasmussen, born Nov. 15, 2021, to Gina Vermillion and Ian Rasmussen, of La Grande.ROBERTSON: Hannah Robertson, born Nov. 16, 2021, to Crystina Dawn Fellows and Cody Lee Robertson, of La Grande.VanARSDALE: Kaden Charles Dean VanArsdale, born Nov. 1, 2021, to Hailey VanArsdale, of La Grande.WRIGHT: Ivy Rose Wright, born Nov. 8, 2021, to Haley Marie Wright and Chad Matthew Wright, of La Grande. Grandparents are Sherri Johnson, Jesse Johnson, Jill Macy and Sean Macy. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton's new movie Kelly Osbourne opens up on 'hardest year' of her life The National's Matt Berninger combined his own insecurities with Cyrano story for Somebody Desperate Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
