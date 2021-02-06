GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
COLLINS: To Julie Faye Collins and William Alexander Collins, of La Grande, a daughter, Magnolia Faye Collins, Jan. 29.
McCAULEY: To Jessica Marie McCauley and Michael Gene McCauley, of Cove, a daughter, Esther Marie-Kaye McCauley, Jan. 20. Grandparents are Mark and Jennifer McCauley, Connie Dantley and the late Harold Wasserman.
NORDSTROM: To Sarah Nordstrom and Alex Nordstrom, of Island City, a daughter, Arwen Camille Nordstrom, Jan. 14.
REDDINGTON: To Kyra Louise Reddington and Hunter McKenzie Reddington, of La Grande, a son, Rodger McKenzie Reddington, Jan. 4. Grandparents are Shawn Reddington, Jennifer Reddington, Kathryn Fairchild and Robert Fairchild.
SINGER: To Rebecca Arletha Singer and Cody Gene Singer, of La Grande, a son, Clancy Gene Singer, Jan. 18.
TAYLOR-WING: To Tessa Lynn Taylor and Stephen J. Wing, of La Grande, a son, Eastyn Lee Taylor-Wing, Dec. 28, 2020.
VILLAGOMEZ EDVALSON: To Amanda Villagomez and Manuel Villagomez Martinez, of La Grande, a daughter, Zelie Josephine Villagomez Edvalson, Jan. 30. Grandparents are Marvin and Nancy Edvalson and Guadalupe Martinez.
ZINK: To Kaitlyn Rae Zink and Jacob Daniel Zink, of North Powder, a daughter, Zoey Elizabeth Zink, Dec. 30, 2020.
HOME BIRTH
STOCKHOFF: To Caylyn Fry Stockhoff and Woody Stockhoff, of La Grande, a daughter, Sage Victoria Fry Stockhoff, Jan. 17 at her grandparents’ house in La Grande.
