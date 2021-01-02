GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
JOHNSTON: To Jordan Lynn Klebaum-Johnston and Jacob Steven Johnston, of Union, a daughter, Berklee Mae Johnston, Dec. 12 at 6:05 p.m. Grandparents are Kirk Klebaum, Corri Klebaum, Steve Johnston and Jaimie Johnston.
JOLIN: To Robin Evans Jolin and Jerred Michael Jolin, of La Grande, a son, James David Jolin, Dec. 15 at 9:33 p.m. Grandparents are Shepard and Monte Johnson and Dave and Lisa Jolin.
LANDWEHR: To Makenzie Landwehr and Brandon Landwehr, of Island City, a daughter, Paisley Landwehr, Dec. 15 at 6:12 p.m.
MARTINEZ: To Ashley Moore and Jorden Martinez, of La Grande, a son, Austin Martinez, Dec. 6 at 1:23 p.m.
MATTE: To Brianna Kay Black and Jeremy Kyle Matte, of La Grande, a son, Kian Kyle Matte, Dec. 10 at 9:35 p.m.
PINEDA NAVARRO: To Brisenia Navarro Ceballos and Branndan Eduardo Pineda Mendoza, of La Grande, a daughter, Evelynne Mia Pineda Navarro, Dec. 17 at 6:10 p.m. Grandparents are Dellanira Ceballos and Teresa Mendoza.
SIDEN: To Maria Marcy Alfons and B.J. Siden, of La Grande, a son, Boyka Siden, Dec. 11 at 4 a.m.
WAY: To Katrina JoAnn Way and Braden Duane Way, of La Grande, a daughter, Samantha JoAnn Way, Dec. 9 at 1:11 p.m. Grandparents are Roy and Heather Way and Bruce and Barbie Lawson.
