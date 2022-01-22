BERG: Bentley Paul Berg, born Dec. 30, 2021, to Kaylee Ann Berg, of La Grande. Grandparents are Brandy and Dan Berg.
BUTTERFIELD: Ellelee Rae Butterfield, born Dec. 29, 2021, to Rachelle Dawn Butterfield and Jaymes Morgan Butterfield, of Joseph. Grandparents are Ron and Cindy Bonney and Mark and Anna Butterfield.
HUDDLESTON: Arella Fay Sue Huddleston, born Jan. 7, 2022, to Brittiny Spurgeon and Andrew Huddleston, of La Grande. Grandparents are Gail Huddleston, Melissa McCoy and David Spurgeon.
KNIGHT: Violet Knight, born Jan. 3, 2022, to Allyson Smith and Keb Knight, of La Grande. Grandparents are Ron Smith, Vickie Slattery, Frances Weatherwax and Polly Parsons.
MATTSON: Kalem Dale Mattson, born Dec. 31, 2021, to Katie Lee Mattson and Cody Dale Mattson, of La Grande. Grandparents are Robert Fisher, Robert and Kelly Jo Lovelady, and Stacey and Loey Mattson.
SANDERS: Brick Bryant Crawford Sanders, born Jan. 5, 2022, to Lynique Tiare Oveson and Brian Leon Sanders, of Elgin. Grandparents are Greg and Eva Oveson and Dale and Julie Sanders.
VAN ARSDALE: Talon Van Arsdale, born Dec. 31, 2021, to Peyton Mathis and John Van Arsdale, of Elgin. Grandparents are Jody and Lisa Van Arsdale, Chad and Laurie Marx, Kevin and Voda Smolkowski, and Steve and Barb Mathis.
