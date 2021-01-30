GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
ADAMS CLEVELAND: To Sonia Marie Rountree and Michael Lee Adams, of La Grande, a son, Christopher Lee Adams Cleveland, Jan. 16.
CRADER: To Julie Ann Crader and Brian Crader, of Union, a daughter, Elaine Grace Crader, Jan. 13.
EARLEY: To Emily Rae Earley and Kayle Dean Earley, of La Grande, a son, Kolter Ray Earley, Jan. 21.
HERNANDEZ: To Kourtny Jo Garnett and Damian Ruben Hernandez, of La Grande, a daughter, Harper Lyla Hernandez, Jan. 9.
MARSH: To Reanna Mae Marsh and Andrew Joshua Marsh, a son, Kaz Eugene-Lester Marsh, Dec. 23, 2020. Grandparents are Rowdy Wise, Tenu Duncan and Kimberly Marsh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.