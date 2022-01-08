GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL

CALDWELL: Mac Ryan Caldwell, born Dec. 11, 2021, to Alexis Jade Caldwell and Ryan Patrick Caldwell, of La Grande. Grandparents are Bert and Kathy Kirby and Pete and Kathy Caldwell.

GIVENS: Kennedy Jamin Jo Givens, born Dec. 10, 2021, to Cheyenne Bright and Logan Givens, of La Grande.

MEADERDS: Xavier Angelo Meaderds, born Dec. 27, 2021, to Belen Meaderds and Joseph Andre Meaderds, of La Grande. Grandparents are Angelo Meaderds, Beatrice Meaderds, Raul Calderon and Nely Calderon.

ORTON: Giovanni Orton, born Dec. 23, 2021, to Kylee Orton and Christopher Orton, of La Grande. Grandparents are Darren Montgomery, Gina Montgomery and Linda Orton.

SHECKS: Thibault David Shecks, born Dec. 17, 2021, to Jessica Shecks and Matthew Shecks, of Cove.

TROYER: Madison Kate Troyer, born Dec. 15, 2021, to Stephanie Renae Troyer and Benjamin Roy Troyer, of Union. Grandparents are Dwayne and Marlene Martin and Jerry and Ivy Troyer.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.