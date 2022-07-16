GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL, LA GRANDE

FERGUSON: Michael Ferguson Jr., born June 23, 2022, to Latarbria Ferguson and Michael Ferguson Sr., of La Grande.

GUNNELS: Jasper Gunnels, born June 28, 2022, to Courtney Morris and Dustin Gunnels, of La Grande.

JOHNSTON: Parker Lynn Johnston, born June 18, 2022, to Jordan Lynn Klebaum and Jacob Steven Johnston. Grandparents are Kirk and Corri Kelbaum and Steve and Jaimie Johnston.

PAYTON: Prosper Labrae Payton, born June 22, 2022, to Sally Jo Payton and Derrick Allen Payton, of Baker City.

REDICK: Laelynn Redick, born June 21, 2022, to Mykhala Marie Martin and Dannie Lyn Redick Jr., of Elgin. Grandparents are Robin Marie Allen, Tracy Lynn Redick and Dan Lyn Redick.

