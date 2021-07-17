GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
BLANCHARD: Cason Lane Blanchard, July 5, 2021, son of Juliea Michelle Souther and Joel Daniel Blanchard, of Baker City. Grandparents are Tammy, Russell, Geri and Alan.
REDES: Ella Redes, July 2, 2021, daughter of Angela Redes and Jefferson Redes, of La Grande.
WELLEY: Vivienne Blaire Welley, June 26, 2021, daughter of Sarah Katherine Welley and James Angelo Welley, of La Grande.
YILMA-KENNY: Sitiana Yilma-Kenny, July 3, 2021, daughter of Emily Helen Yilma-Kenny and Paulos Yilma-Kenny, of La Grande. Grandparents are Tom and Leslie Kenny.
