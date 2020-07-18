GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
BROWN: To Tahirih Vivian Brown and Jacob Daniel Brown, of La Grande, a son, Cooper Brown, June 26 at 4:57 a.m.
LOUDEN: To Serena Radke and Sean Louden, of La Grande, a daughter, Kobe Louden, June 29 at 2:22 a.m. Grandparents are Tim and Donna Louden.
MOORE: To Ashley LeAnn Hoskins and James Dean Moore, of Elgin, a daughter, Shaylee LeAnn Moore, July 1 at 9:49 a.m. Grandparents are Patti Hoskins, Tim Hoskins, Kinney and Terri Moore, and Kari and Jack White. Great-grandparents are Aleida and Dick Anderson and Linda Moore. Great-great-grandmother is Betty Trump.
OLIVER: To Kristina Derry and David Oliver, of La Grande, a daughter, Oaklynn Dean Oliver, June 26 at 10:36 p.m. Grandparents are Debora Oliver, Adel Derry and Paul Derry.
SHELTON: To Chantell Louise Shelton and Benjamin Michael Shelton, of La Grande, a daughter, Kennedy Shelton, June 30 at 12:32 a.m.
ULRICH: To Kristina Ulrich, of La Grande, a daughter, Myla Ulrich, June 24 at 8:12 a.m.
WITHERSPOON: To Stephanie Witherspoon and Thomas Witherspoon, of Elgin, a daughter, Everly Louise Witherspoon, June 27 at 2:03 a.m. Grandparents are Rod and EttaLu Hendriksen and Jaylene Witherspoon.
