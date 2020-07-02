GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
BANYARD: To Kelly Rae Heitz and Kyle Everett Banyard, of La Grande, a son, Keaton Ray-Lee Banyard, June 10 at 3:28 p.m. Grandparents are Rockey and Tracie Banyard, Andrew Kendall, Alaina Stockhoff, and Kay Heitz.
BUZBEE: To Kirstin Ellen Gilliland and Ian Andrew Buzbee, of La Grande, a daughter, Allie Lynn Buzbee, June 8 at 7:26 p.m. Grandparents are Jon Gilliland and Maggie Buzbee.
CALLAHAM: To Tamara Callaham and Christopher Callaham, of La Grande, a son, Apollo Reid Callaham, June 23 at 8:48 a.m.
CHAVEZ: To Shining Star Danielle R. Chavez and Blue Boy Louis Chavez, of La Grande, a son, Korben Blue Louis Chavez, June 13 at 11:39 p.m. Grandparents are Paul Reinhard, Victoria Reinhard, Daniel Louis Chavez, Elaine Louise Chavez, Vicky Weatherby and Jerry Weatherby.
COLLINS: To Savanna Rae Guggenmos and Brian Lee Collins, of La Grande, a son, Jaxon Collins, June 22.
ENRIQUEZ: To Marcy K. Spry and Guadalupe Enriquez, of La Grande, a daughter, Ahmiyah Molly Ruth L. Enriquez, June 11 at 12:43 p.m. Grandparents are Larry McClune, Eva McClune, and Joann Enriquez.
KONOPACKY: To Audra Hoadley and Deaven Konopacky, of La Grande, a son, Travis Allen Konopacky, June 16 at 7:22 p.m.
MARTIN: To Kelli Nicole Martin and Brandon Vincent Martin, of La Grande, a daughter, Vivian Rose Martin, June 2 at 10:14 p.m.
RHEINECKER: To Dominique Rheinecker and Paul Rheinecker, of Cove, a daughter, Harmony Rheinecker, June 8 at 10:28 p.m.
ROWLEY: To Brianna Rowley and Jeremy Rowley, of La Grande, a son, Jaxson Wallace Rowley, June 7 at 3:32 a.m.
SEALE: To Linsdey Nicole Sutton Seale and Allen Jonathon Seale, of Summerville, a daughter, Penelope Rose Sutton Seale, June 19 at 8:31 a.m. Grandparents are Joe Sutton, Heinz and Valory Falke, and Allen and Lupe Seale.
THOMPSON: To Hollie Star Thompson and Christopher James Thompson, of La Grande, a son, Everett Dean Thompson, June 24 at 6:24 a.m.
