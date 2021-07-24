GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
McKINNEY: Maverick McKinney, July 15, 2021, son of Alexis R. McKinney and Jacob L. McKinney, of Union. Grandparents are Kyle and Eva McKinney and Sheldon and Robin Strand.
PARTNEY: Ainslee James Partney, July 15, 2021, daughter of Cheryln Elisabeth Partney and Brandon Michael Partney, of La Grande. Grandparents are Mike and Tracy Partney and Janece Shannon.
ROSENBERG: Piper Grace Rosenberg, July 15, 2021, daughter of Chelsey Rosenberg, of La Grande. Grandparents are Shane and Michelle Walch.
WITTY: Barrett Abel Witty, July 8, 2021, son of Kelsie Ann Witty and Kyle Joseph Witty, of La Grande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.