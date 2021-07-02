GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
BROWN: Carson Wade Brown, June 23, 2021, son of Katie Brown and Jaden Brown, of La Grande. Grandparents are Kim and Wayne Brown and James Witherspoon.
LUPO: Sammie Josephine Lupo, June 18, 2021, daughter of Michaela Lupo and Jared Lupo, of La Grande.
ROBB-WARREN: Emmett Arthur Robb-Warren, June 18, 2021, son of Stephanie Marie Warren and Joseph Everett Robb, of Lostine. Grandparents are Regena Warren, Christopher Clark, Shellie Holden and the late Frank Eckle.
TAYLOR: Lydia LaRue Taylor, June 22, 2021, daughter of Sara Taylor and Trevor Taylor, of La Grande. Grandparents are Tim and Eden Taylor, Mike and Linda Markham, Ed Markham, Wilma Markham and Marjorie Reese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.