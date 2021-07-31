GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL

CHRUSOSKIE: Bridger Wayne Chrusoskie, July 18, 2021, son of Rayne Lee Chrusoskie and Luke Wayne Chrusoskie, of La Grande.

LARGENT: Bailey Rae Largent, July 18, 2021, daughter of Kiley Redmen and Evan Largent, of La Grande.

STONE: Knoxxen Guy Stone, July 19, 2021, son of Makenna Teighlor Stone and Seth Asher Stone, of La Grande.

TURNER: Colette Jean Turner, July 20, 2021, daughter of Hannah Jean Turner and Trenton David Turner, of La Grande.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.