GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
CHRUSOSKIE: Bridger Wayne Chrusoskie, July 18, 2021, son of Rayne Lee Chrusoskie and Luke Wayne Chrusoskie, of La Grande.
LARGENT: Bailey Rae Largent, July 18, 2021, daughter of Kiley Redmen and Evan Largent, of La Grande.
STONE: Knoxxen Guy Stone, July 19, 2021, son of Makenna Teighlor Stone and Seth Asher Stone, of La Grande.
TURNER: Colette Jean Turner, July 20, 2021, daughter of Hannah Jean Turner and Trenton David Turner, of La Grande.
